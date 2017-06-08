The Accidental Prime Minister first look: Anupam Kher ‘overwhelmed’ with response, writes personal thanks

Anupam Kher thanks everyone for their wishes on Twitter. Anupam Kher thanks everyone for their wishes on Twitter.

The first look of Anupam Kher’s The Accidental Prime Minister, based on the book by the same name, took social media by storm after its release on Wednesday. The movie is based on the life and works of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and hence the poster features a splitting image of Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh in a monochrome design.

The poster immediately received an overwhelming response from Twitterati and B-town celebrities alike. Anil Kapoor, in great admiration for his Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain co-star wrote, “If there’s anyone who can do justice to this role, it’s you @anupampkher! #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister is sure to be a riveting watch!”. Anil’s daughter Sonam Kapoor also praised the endeavor calling Anupam Kher “one of the most versatile actors of our time”. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, “Wishing #SunilBohra @anupamKher @AshokePandit @HansalMehta #VijayGutte All the Very Best for your new film. #THEACCIDENTALPRIMEMINISTER”. Known to give life to every character he plays onscreen, Anupam Kher personally replied to all the wishes he received. He even expressed his gratitude by putting up a tweet, writing,”Thank you all for your love, warmth & support for the #FirstLook of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister. Your response has been overwhelming.”

Tusshar Kapoor also took to Twitter to praise him. He tweeted, “Your unstoppable @AnupamPkher Saab! Bravo 👏” Sulaiman Merchant, the music composer for the film wrote, “First look poster of #THEACCIDENTALPRIMEMINISTER proud to be doing the music for this film. @ashokepandit @AnupamPkher @salim_merchant”

Immediately after the release of is first look, The Accidental Prime Minister caught the eye of CBFC as well. Though CBFC chief, Pahlaj Nihalani was happy that Anupam Kher is playing Manmohan Singh’s character but he also maintained that the movie’s makers will have to obtain no-objection certificates (NOC) from the former Prime Minister himself as well as Congress President Sonia Gandhi for film certification. He also mentioned that the film will have to abide by all the CBFC guidelines regarding biopics. Speculations are also being made regarding the actor playing Sonia Gandhi’s role in the film on social media.

