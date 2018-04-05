Anupam Kher starts shooting for Manmohan Singh movie The Accidental Prime Minister, see photos

Anupam Kher plays Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister, in the political drama, The Accidental Prime Minister. Anupam Kher plays Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister, in the political drama, The Accidental Prime Minister.

The shooting for the political drama The Accidental Prime Minister, based on the book by Sanjaya Baru, has begun in London. The film will see Anupam Kher playing the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his look from the sets is out.

Speaking about his role in the film, Anupam Kher said, “The opportunity of portraying a contemporary personality like Dr Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister is an immense challenge for me as an actor. He is part of a 24/7 media era where world knows his persona minutely. I have been internalizing this character for the past few months. I look forward to translating that effort into cinematic reality.”

Anupam Kher plays former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister. Anupam Kher plays former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister.

The shoot for The Accidental Prime Mnister has already started in London. The shoot for The Accidental Prime Mnister has already started in London.

Earlier, it was confirmed that Lipstick Under My Burkha actor Aahana Kumra will be playing Priyanka Gandhi in the film. Aahana earlier told indianexpress.com, “Yes, I have been approached to play the role of Priyanka Gandhi in the film The Accidental Prime Minister. We are still working on the look and once that is done and we are satisfied with it, we’ll start the shoot. That’s what the production house and the makers have been thinking. I am beyond excited to play this role. It is important that we get the look right because a lot of characters from this movie are real people from our system.”

Also Read | Lipstick Under My Burkha actor Aahana Kumra to essay the role of Priyanka Gandhi in The Accidental Prime Minister

Akshaye Khanna will play the role of political commentator Sanjay Baru in the film. The film is based on the book The Accidental Prime Minister by Baru.

The first poster of The Accidental Prime Minister, featuring Anupam Kher, was released a few months ago.

The first poster of The Accidental Prime Minister featuring Anupam Kher was released in June 2017. The first poster of The Accidental Prime Minister featuring Anupam Kher was released in June 2017.

Also Read | Anupam Kher on playing Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister: It is not a silent film

The Accidental Prime Minister is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer. Mayank Tewari has written the script of the film, who earlier wrote the script of Newton. The film is expected to release on December 21.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd