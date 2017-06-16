Anupam Kher on playing Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister: It is not a silent film

Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar is not the only political drama where Anupam Kher will be seen. Next he will be seen in The Accidental Prime Minister. Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar is not the only political drama where Anupam Kher will be seen. Next he will be seen in The Accidental Prime Minister.

The trailer of Indu Sarkar launched in Mumbai today and the whole star cast including Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kirti Kulhari and Anupam Kher were present along with director Madhur Bhandarkar and co-producer Bharat Shah. The film’s trailer looks great with power-packed performances by all the actors. However, for Anupam Kher Indu Sarkar is not the only political drama he will be seen in next. The veteran actor will also be seen in yet another controversial political drama, The Accidental Prime Minister, based on the controversial book by Sanjaya Baru.

So when Kher was asked to comment on the much-discussed film, The Accidental Prime Minister, the actor promptly replied saying, “I am under contract not to talk about it, ironically not to talk about it.” And then taking a pot-shot at Singh, he added, “However the film is not a silent film.”

Indu Sarkar, the film, is scheduled to release on July 28, 2017 and is yet to receive a CBFC clearance and certification. Madhur Bhandarkar seems very positive about receiving a certificate smoothly from the CBFC for his film. “I had read several books and did a lot of research in Nehru centre in Delhi and it helped a lot. I hope the censors would be lenient with the film so I wish the way they were lenient with the trailer, likewise they pass the film. 70 per cent of the film is fiction. Kirti’s story is fiction while the background emergency part is a real fact that happened back then.”

While the panel was discussing the CBFC, Anupam Kher added an anecdote from when the was a part of the CBFC and how he feels freedom of speech and expression is important. He said, “I was the one who passed the film (Udta Punjab) without any cuts because Anurag Kashyap had come to me and I thought the film needed to release as it is. Today I am confessing it.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd