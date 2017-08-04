Anupam Kher on Babumoshai Bandookbaaz controversy: I have heard CBFC make directors stand inside the office

Anupam Kher will be next seen in Toilet Ek Prem Katha. Anupam Kher will be next seen in Toilet Ek Prem Katha.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who will soon be seen in Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, feels it is not a movie but a movement, which he expects, will inspire people. “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is not a film. It is a movement. As Akshay (Kumar) says, it does not matter whether the film runs or not; our job will be done even if 10 percent people get influenced by this. It is a very entertaining film. A strong message has been sent out in a very entertaining way,” he said on Thursday at an event here.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the film, also starring Bhumi Pednekar, is a satirical comedy in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan,’ a governmental campaign to improve the sanitation conditions in India, with emphasis on the eradication of open defecation. It is set to release on August 11. Further during the media interaction, when Kher was asked to comment on the 48 cuts on Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’ by Pahlaj Nihalani-led CBFC, he said, censor board needs to relook at themselves.

“I don’t think its personality oriented. I don’t think Pahlaj Nihalani has even seen the movie (Babumoshai Bandookbaaz). Having said that, censor board needs to relook at themselves. They are coming across to be the people who know how to stop a film, rather than how to facilitate a film. There should be some rules and regulations but censor board should not turn villain for a film,” he said.

Adding, “They should give respect to the filmmakers. I heard from someone, they make directors stand inside the office.”

The actor also spoke on the reports that were doing the rounds about his health scare during the IIFA awards in New York and said, it was not a heart attack and also thanked Salman Khan for his presence of mind and calling for the paramedics.

“Yes I was sick. I had blacked out as I was starving for 12 to 13 hours. It happened before Salman and ofocurse he helped me. He is a kind of person, who is helpful in nature. But reports that are doing the rounds about my heart issues and all are completely wrong,” he said, adding, “But I am thankful to Salman for having the presence of mind and calling paramedics for help.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App