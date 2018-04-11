Anupam Kher looks exactly like former PM Manmohan Singh in this video

Anupam Kher plays Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister, in the political drama, The Accidental Prime Minister. Anupam Kher plays Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister, in the political drama, The Accidental Prime Minister.

It was only a few days ago that Anupam Kher started shooting for his upcoming film on Manmohan Singh, The Accidental Prime Minister. From the on-set photos, it looked like Anupam looked had gotten into the skin of the character and now the first clip of the film is out and it confirms our belief that Anupam Kher was indeed the right choice for the part.

Anupam Kher has slipped into the skin of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and one can see this in the way Kher walks. Speaking about his role, Kher had earlier said, “The opportunity of portraying a contemporary personality like Dr Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister is an immense challenge for me as an actor. He is part of a 24/7 media era where world knows his persona minutely. I have been internalizing this character for the past few months. I look forward to translating that effort into cinematic reality.”

#WATCH: First look from the sets of ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ in London, featuring Anupam Kher pic.twitter.com/WV6vyj8Yce — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2018

Anupam Kher plays former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister. Anupam Kher plays former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister.

The shoot for The Accidental Prime Minister has already started in London. The shoot for The Accidental Prime Minister has already started in London.

The Accidental Prime Minister, is based on Sanjaya Baru’s book of the same name and the shoot of the project has already started in London.

Apart from Kher, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna who will play Baru and Lipstick Under My Burkha actor Aahana Kumra will be seen playing Priyanka Gandhi. Aahana earlier told indianexpress.com, “Yes, I have been approached to play the role of Priyanka Gandhi in the film The Accidental Prime Minister. We are still working on the look and once that is done and we are satisfied with it, we’ll start the shoot. That’s what the production house and the makers have been thinking. I am beyond excited to play this role. It is important that we get the look right because a lot of characters from this movie are real people from our system.”

Also Read | Anupam Kher starts shooting for Manmohan Singh movie The Accidental Prime Minister, see photos

The Accidental Prime Minister also stars German actor Suzanne Bernert who will play Sonia Gandhi in the film.

Also Read | The Accidental Prime Minister: German actor Suzanne Bernert to play Sonia Gandhi in Anupam Kher starrer

Directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, the film’s creative producer is Hansal Mehta. The film is expected to release on December 21.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd