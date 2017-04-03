Anupam Kher thanks Mahesh Bhatt for Saaransh, receives a beautiful reply from the director

Anupam Kher expressed gratitude towards director Mahesh Bhatt, for his debut film Saaransh. Anupam Kher expressed gratitude towards director Mahesh Bhatt, for his debut film Saaransh.

Bollywood film Saaransh remains a benchmark in the careers of everyone associated with the film. The movie came quite early in the life of Anupam Kher who debuted in Bollywood as a lead actor playing an aged father when he was still in his 20s. But, then the critically acclaimed film went on to become one of the best decision for him. And as much as Saaransh remains important for Anupam Kher, so does it for its director Mahesh Bhatt.

Anupam Kher has expressed his gratitude to Mahesh Bhatt, the director of his debut film Saaransh on Twitter. The veteran actor says it was wonderful for him to be a part of the celebration of the anniversary of filmmaker’s banner.

Vishesh Films, owned by brothers, Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt, completed 30 years of it’s existence on Sunday.

Anupam on Monday morning took to Twitter to share a photograph of himself along with with Mahesh, Mukesh, Salim Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anu Malik, Pooja Bhatt and Dino Morea.

“Wonderful to be part of celebrations of 30 years of Vishesh Films. Will always be full of gratitude for Mahesh Bhatt saab (sir) for ‘Saaransh’,” Anupam captioned the image.

Mahesh replied: “Anupam when one looks at life through eyes of gratitude, the world becomes a magical place. I thank you for your part in my journey. Thank you!”

Wonderful to be part of celebrations of #30YearsOfVisheshFilms. Will always be full of gratitude for @MaheshNBhatt Saab for #Saaransh:)🙏 pic.twitter.com/MwoIuLDM7l — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) April 3, 2017

@AnupamPkher Anupam when one looks at life through eyes of gratitude, the world becomes a magical place. I thank u for ur part in my journey. THANK YOU!! — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) April 3, 2017

The actor, a National School of Drama alumnus, was only 28 when he took on the role of a retired middle class Maharashtrian man, who had lost his son in Saaransh.

Anupam’s stellar performance not just won him his first Filmfare best actor award, but the film was also chosen as India’s official entry for the 1985 Academy Award for best foreign language film.

Anupam had on Sunday also taken out a group of underprivileged kids to watch the film Poorna. The biopic is based on the true story of Poorna Malavath, the youngest girl to climb Mount Everest. Seeing the images of the kids, it looked like Anupam Kher’s ‘morning walk friends’ had a lovely time.

