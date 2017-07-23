Anupam Kher joins Sidharth Malhotra, shoots for Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary

Neeraj Pandey and Anupam Kher have collaborated for many films like A Wednesday. Neeraj Pandey and Anupam Kher have collaborated for many films like A Wednesday.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher says it is a joy for him to be on the sets with filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, who is currently shooting for his film Aiyaary in London. Pandey on Sunday took to Twitter to share a black and white photograph of himself along with Anupam and actor Sidharth Malhotra. In the image, Neeraj Pandey is seen hugging Anupam, while Sidharth is seen sitting on a sofa.

Anupam re-tweeted the director’s image and captioned: “Always a joy to be on the sets with you dearest Neeraj. @S1dharthM also seems to be happy about our reunion & warmth.:)” To that, Pandey replied, “Thank you @AnupamPkher sir. 🙏 Always a pleasure.”

Anupam and Pandey have previously collaborated for films like Special 26, A Wednesday, Baby and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Aiyaary features Sidharth Malhotra as an army officer along with Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet Singh and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It is based on a real life incident that revolves around two strong-minded army officers who have completely different views yet they are right in their own way.

The film, which also features veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and Rakul Preet Singh, is slated for release on the Republic Day January 26, next year.

Anupam Kher is in London to promote his upcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, is slated to be released on August 11. Another of Anupam Kher films Indu Sarkar, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, is going to release on July 28.

