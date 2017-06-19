Anupam Kher is over the moon on having lunch with Silver Linings Playbook co-star Robert Di Niro

Anupam Kher posts pictures with Robert Di Niro on Twitter. Anupam Kher posts pictures with Robert Di Niro on Twitter.

Anupam Kher met Hollywood star Robert De Niro, with whom he starred in Silver Linings Playbook, over lunch in New York. Anupam on Monday took to Twitter to share a string of photographs from De Niro’s home. The 62-year-old actor is seen wearing a white shirt and beige pants, while the Hollywood star donned a mint green t-shirt and pants.

“When god of acting Robert De Niro invites you for lunch on Fathers Day to his house, you can’t eat, because your heart is in your mouth,” Anupam captioned the image. Anupam also said he was feeling honoured. “And when god of acting Robert De Niro takes a picture where he is doing the same gesture that you are doing, it is time to faint. What an honour,” he wrote. Silver Linings Playbook, a romantic comedy-drama film written and directed by David O Russell, released in 2012. The film also had Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Jacki Weaver, Chris Tucker and Julia Stiles in supporting roles. He is in New York also for the premiere of his American film The Big Sick. The movie also happens to be Anupam Kher’s 500th film and he had reportedly completed shooting in June last year.

And when #GodOfActing #RobertDeNiro takes a pic where he is doing the same gesture that you are doing, it is time to faint. What an HONOUR.🙏 pic.twitter.com/GZzFbhQMUp — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) June 19, 2017

When #GodOfActing #RobertDeNiro invites you for lunch on #FathersDay to his house, you can’t eat, because your heart is in your mouth.😳🙃😇🙏 pic.twitter.com/C0oTbSYGCU — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) June 19, 2017

Anupam Kher is also working for his upcoming movie based on the book, The Accidental Prime Minister: The Making and Unmaking of Manmohan Singh, in which he plays the lead role. Anupam will be seen in the upcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha too. The film stars National Award winning actor Akshay Kumar and Dum Laga Ke Haisha famed actress Bhumi Pednekar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App