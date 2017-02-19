Anupam Kher is one of the top rated Indian authors in Richtopia list alongside JK Rowling, Paulo Coelho

The Bollywood fraternity is extremely proud of Anupam Kher and here’s why. The Bollywood fraternity is extremely proud of Anupam Kher and here’s why.

In a list that includes popular authors like J K Rowling who penned the famous Harry Potter series and Brazilian novelist Paulo Coelho, India has found it’s presence in names like Bollywood veterans Anupam Kher and Mahesh Bhatt. They are two of the three Indians who have been listed as one of the most influential authors by the website Richtopia. Anupam Kher is placed 12th for his book ‘The Best Thing About You Is You’. The actor was recently seen in his debut short film Kheer, which was released on Valentine’s Day and he will soon be seen in Naam Shabana where he will share the screen with Taapsee Pannu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshay Kumar.

The website which noted Anupam Kher as an Actor/Teacher/Author/Motivational Speaker/UN_Women Champion of Gender Equality @HeForShe movement took to Twitter to congratulate him. The CEO of Richtopia Derin Cag, confirmed to indianexpress.com that Anupam Kher has made it into the Top 20 list of most influential authors, aand was ranked at the 12th spot, despite the tweet putting him at 6th, a mistake from the end of the website definitely!

@anupampkher hope you’re having a great weekend, and congrats again for being #6 on the Top 200 Authors list. http://t.co/t2JS1qvpis — Richtopia (@Richtopia) February 18, 2017

Anupam Kher too shared his gratitude.

What an amazing feeling to be at #6 in the list of Top 200 Authors in the world. Thank you @Richtopia. Jai Ho.🙏 #TheBestThingAboutYouIsYOU http://t.co/jbdNBW2h4o — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) February 18, 2017

And as if the Bollywood fraternity and fans were just waiting to shower Anupam Kher with praises.

I have always believed Shekhar that ‘Your time changes when you change with times’. Thanks for the appreciation.:) http://t.co/y0RYHVeUF0 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) February 19, 2017

Other than a spectacular career in Bollywood, Anupam Kher is known for his acting school, his talk show The Anupam Kher Show and more. His work with Terribly Tiny Talkies was a debut into the genre of short films. Kheer released recently and was received well by audience on the YouTube channel.

Anupam Kher has also been involved in various international projects. He featured in popular Hollywood films like Silver Lining Playbook, Bend It Like Beckham, Bride and Prejudice, The Headhunter’s Calling and will soon be sharing screen space with Dev Patel and Jason Isaac in Hotel Mumbai.

Mahesh Bhatt was placed at number 78th spot, and the third Indian who has made it to the list is none other than Shashi Tharoor, a politician and former diplomat who was ranked at number 13.

