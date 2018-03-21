Anupam Kher’s ‘Indian hospitality’ for Robert De Niro

Anupam Kher said in a statement about their visit to the restaurant last week,”They absolutely loved the food there. We were there for over two hours.” Anupam Kher said in a statement about their visit to the restaurant last week,”They absolutely loved the food there. We were there for over two hours.”

Veteran actor Anupam Kher and Hollywood star Robert De Niro, his wife Grace, director David O. Russell and a few other friends went to a popular Indian restaurant in New York. The supremely talented actor also continues to share a warm equation with all his co-stars and was recently overwhelmed when Hollywood legend Robert De Niro threw him a surprise on his birthday.

Anupam Kher who has been shooting for his international television series in New York, was invited by his Silver Linings Playbook co-star Robert De Niro and his wife Grace to the Greenwich Hotel in the Big Apple for a special birthday dinner.

“It was a wonderful evening. I took Robert De Niro and his wife Grace, David O. Russell and his wife Holly and their friends out for dinner to an Indian restaurant. They absolutely loved the food there. We were there for over two hours,” Anupam said in a statement about their visit to the restaurant last week.

Why is this selfie an ultimate one for me? Please read the text next to the pic.👇🙏 pic.twitter.com/oJp8S6uZj2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 17, 2018

Anupam has been shooting for an international TV series here. De Niro had earlier surprised Anupam by hosting a birthday dinner for the Indian actor, who turned 63 on March 7.

