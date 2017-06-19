Anupam Kher feels proud on the Illumination of the United Nations Headquarters. See photos, video

Anupam Kher feels proud on illuminating the UN building. Anupam Kher feels proud on illuminating the UN building.

Anupam Kher says it was a great honour for him to illuminate the UN building here in preparation of international Day of Yoga, which is on Wednesday. Anupam on Monday took to Twitter to thank Syed Akbaruddin, India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN. “Great honour to illuminate the United Nations building, New York in preparation of International Day of Yoga. Thank you Akbaruddin sir,” Anupam tweeted.

The 61-year-old actor later shared a string of photographs in front of the building along with Akbaruddin. “Here are more pictures of Illumination of United Nations Heaquarters in New York. It was great to meet honourable Syed Akbaruddin and other members,” he captioned the images.

On the work front, Anupam will be seen in the upcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The film stars National Award winning actor Akshay Kumar and Dum Laga Ke Haisha famed actress Bhumi Pednekar. He is in New York also for the premiere of his American film The Big Sick. The movie also happens to be Anupam Kher’s 500th film and he had reportedly completed shooting in June last year.

See Anupam Kher’s latest tweet here:

Here are more pics of ‘Illumination of #UnitedNationsHeaquarters.’ in NY. It was great to meet Hon. @AkbaruddinIndia & other members. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/HND3v8FnDX — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) June 19, 2017

Directed by Michael Showalter, the film is based on the real life of Silicon Valley’s Kumail Nanjiani. It releases in India on June 30. Anupam Kher is also working for his upcoming movie based on the book, The Accidental Prime Minister: The Making and Unmaking of Manmohan Singh, in which he plays the lead role.

