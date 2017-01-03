Anupam Kher begins Indu Sarkar shoot

Anupam Kher on Tuesday joined the shoot of Madhur Bhandarkar’s ambitious project Indu Sarkar. Anupam Kher on Tuesday joined the shoot of Madhur Bhandarkar’s ambitious project Indu Sarkar.

Anupam Kher on Tuesday joined the shoot of Madhur Bhandarkar’s ambitious project “Indu Sarkar”. The veteran actor feels the movie has the power to be a “mother of all earthquakes”. “The passion and dedication of Anupam Kher even after 500 films are really inspirational. Welcome to our film ‘Indu Sarkar’ sir,” Bhandarkar tweeted.

Anupam posted: “Delighted to join team ‘Indu Sarkar’. Great first day. This film has the potential of being the mother of all earthquakes.” They also shared images from the shoot, wherein they are seen standing in an open space full of bricks, and the sun is shining brightly on them.

The film’s shoot began last month, and back then, Bhandarkar had teased the audience with a poster featuring a lady’s chained hand with India Gate and Parliament House in the backdrop. The movie is reportedly based on the Emergency era, a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977, when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency across the country.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher’s 500th film The Big Sick will have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. “My 500th film The Big Sick selected for world premiere at Sundance Film Festival. Life’s best gift for the son of a clerk,” Anupam tweeted on Saturday. The Sundance Film Festival will be held from January 19 to 29 in Utah, US.