Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor congratulate Anupam Kher on his BAFTA nomination

Anupam Kher in The Boy With The Topknot. Anupam Kher in The Boy With The Topknot.

Anupam Kher on Wednesday received a BAFTA nomination for his work in a BBC TV movie. Anupam is nominated for his performance in the adaptation of Satnam Sanghera’s memoir The Boy with the Topknot.

The actor, who has featured in about 500 films, is up against Adrian Dunbar (Line of Duty), Brian F. O’Byrne (Little Boy Blue) and Jimmi Simpson – USS Callister (Black Mirror) for the Best Supporting Actor trophy.

Anupam tweeted on Wednesday, “Thank you Bafta for the nomination. I feel honoured and humbled.”

Soon after BAFTA’s announcement, wishes poured in for the veteran actor on Twitter. Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and congratulated Anupam Kher. He wrote, “Congratulations !sir Anupam Kherji .. your friend from Juhu India is very proud of you ..”. In reply to his tweet, Anupam wrote, “Mere Pyare Juhu ke dost. Thank you so much. Love.”

Nominated for Supporting Actor

Adrian Dunbar – Line of Duty

Anupam Kher – The Boy with The Topknot

Brían F. O’Byrne – Little Boy Blue

Jimmi Simpson – USS Callister (Black Mirror)#BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/Sn1JEaK6dK — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 4, 2018

Sonam Kapoor also wished her uncle for achieving another amazing landmark in his career. South Indian superstar Sidharth too shared a message for Anupam Kher and wrote, “Wow! And about time I say… Congrats Kher Saab. This is amazing news! #BAFTA.”

Actor-comedian Vir Das also took to Twitter to congratulate Anupam Kher and wrote, “Congratulations to @AnupamPKher for the BAFTA nomination! It’s a very big deal and you make us very proud sir!”

Congratulations !sir Anupam Kherji .. your friend from Juhu India is very proud of you .. http://t.co/cpBm5BqHKf — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 4, 2018

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Congratulations to @AnupamPKher for the BAFTA nomination! It’s a very big deal and you make us very proud sir! — Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 4, 2018

Wow! And about time I say… Congrats Kher Saab. This is amazing news! #BAFTA http://t.co/tZJKlIOxus — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 4, 2018

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced the nominations for the annual Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards on Wednesday, read a statement on bafta.org. It will reward the best television programmes broadcast in the UK in 2017. The ceremony will be held at the Royal Festival Hall on May 13.

(With inputs from IANS)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd