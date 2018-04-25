Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Anupam Kher, Asha Bhosle honoured with Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

At Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards, Asha Bhosle was conferred the award for life achievements, while Anupam Kher was acknowledged by a Special Award honouring his contributions to cinema and theatre.

By: IANS | Mumbai | Published: April 25, 2018 2:39:55 pm
The prominent personalities were conferred the 'Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Awards' on the occasion of his 76th death anniversary.
Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, actor Anupam Kher, and veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle were among the prominent personalities who were conferred the ‘Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Awards’ on the occasion of his 76th death anniversary.

Bhosle was conferred the award for life achievements, while Anupam was acknowledged by a Special Award honouring his contributions to cinema and theatre, at a glittering function presided over by Union Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari in the Shanmukhananda Hall late on Tuesday.

Dhananjay Datar was awarded for social entrepreneurship, the Vagvilasini Award went to poet Yogesh Gaur for literature, Shriram Gogate Award to Rajiv Khandekar for journalism, Mohan Wagh Award to ‘Ananya’ as the Best Drama of the Year, the Asha Bhosle Award for social work to Mery Behlihimji of the Central Society of Education for the Deaf.

“I feel blessed and humbled receiving this award. For musicians of India, especially for me, this is the greatest and most prestigious honour of my life. The legendary Master Deenanath Mangeshkar gave the revered Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle (Mangeshkar), Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Khadilkar (Mangeshkar) and Pandit Hridayanath Mangeshkar to the music world,” Amjad Ali Khan said on the occasion.

See photos from Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards:

asha bhosle at Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Awards were held at Shanmukhananda Hall on Tuesday. (Source: Varinder Chawla) anupam kher at Deenanath Mangeshkar Award Anupam Kher was honoured at the award ceremony. (Source: Varinder Chawla) amjad ali khan at Deenanath Mangeshkar Award Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan was honored at the ceremony. (Source: Varinder Chawla) asha bhosle at Deenanath Mangeshkar Award Asha Bhosle was honoured with the lifetime achievement award. (Source: Varinder Chawla) asha bhosle and amjad ali khan at Deenanath Mangeshkar Award Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and Asha Bhosle at the ceremony. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bhosle said: “This award is really special for me as it is in my father’s name. But more than that, I feel honoured as it has been conferred upon many stalwarts over the years. I feel blessed.”

See Lata Mangeshkar’s latest tweets:

The pre-eminent Mangeshkar family has been honouring Master Deenanath Mangeshkar’s death anniversary for the past 75 years, and it became public in 1988 with the awards ceremonies.

See Anupam Kher’s tweet here:

“In memory of our father, whose monumental contributions as a singer, musician and stage artiste have inspired people of Maharashtra and India, the Mangeshkar family organises the annual awards ceremony to honour legends from different fields,” said Hridayanath Mangeshkar.

The awards night, organised jointly with Hridayesh Arts, included a classical programme with a Kathak performance by exponent Birju Maharaj and Saswati Sen, thumris rendered by Ajoy Chakraborty and Anindo Chatterjee on the tabla, in the presence of a large number of celebrities from the entertainment world and the extended members of the Mangeshkar family.

