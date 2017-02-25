Anupam Kher and Russell Peters wrap shooting for The Indian Detective in Capetown

Anupam Kher and stand up comedian Russell Peters will be sharing the screen space in an upcoming TV series titled The Indian Detective. Anupam Kher and stand up comedian Russell Peters will be sharing the screen space in an upcoming TV series titled The Indian Detective.

Anupam Kher was last seen in his debut short film Kheer, which also happened to be his first collaboration with Terribly Tiny Talkies. He is also looking forward to the release of his upcoming film Naam Shabana, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead. Recently, he finished shooting for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha alongside Akshay Kumar as well and made his fans happy with pictures from the last day of his shoot.

Now, the veteran actor has posted some amazing clicks from Capetown, which he took while shooting for his Television series titled The Indian Detective. He plays the role of stand-up comedian Russell Peters fan in this series.

He tweeted, “And it is a wrap for the series The Indian Detective in Cape Town. Thank you cast and entire crew for your love and warmth. Russell Peters,” on Friday night.

More from the world of Entertainment:

He also added, “Thank you for the beautiful city and the people of Cape Town for making my stay memorable. Shooting our series ‘The Indian Detective’ here was a joy,” he added.

Also read | Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Anupam Kher wraps up Akshay Kumar’s film, shares pics from the sets

The shots are an eclectic mix of Capetown, including a pretty shot of the Table mountain, a beautiful graffiti, and photographs from the set. There were also a few shots taken at Nazareth House Orphanage in Capetown, which Anupam had visited. There are quite heartwarming.

See | Photographs posted by Anupam Kher from his visit to Capetown for work

Spent some time at #NazarethHouseOrphanage in Cape Town. Was moved & humbled by the selflessness of d volunteers led by #SisterAnnaMercy.🙏 pic.twitter.com/r77yo9HF62 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) February 22, 2017

And it is a wrap for the series #TheIndianDetective in #CapeTown. Thank you cast and entire crew for your love & warmth.:) @therealrussellp pic.twitter.com/lm2dxhOo1l — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) February 24, 2017

Thank you d beautiful city & d people of #CapeTown for making my stay memorable. Shooting our series #TheIndianDetective here was a joy.🙏 pic.twitter.com/trs6Q0Hab3 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) February 24, 2017

We are looking forward to the release of this series as well as his upcoming movies.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd