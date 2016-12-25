Anupam Kher’s 500th film’s world premiere at Sundance Film Festival

Anupam Kher’s 500th film The Big Sick will have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. Anupam Kher’s 500th film The Big Sick will have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Veteran Indian actor Anupam Kher’s 500th film “The Big Sick” will have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. “My 500th film ‘The Big Sick’ selected for world premiere at Sundance Film Festival. Life’s best gift for the son of a clerk,” Anupam tweeted on Saturday. The Sundance Film Festival will be held from January 19 to 29 in Utah, US.

The 61-year-old veteran congratulated producers Judd Apatow and Barry Mendel for the movie’s selection for the film fest. “Thank you Judd Apatow and Barry Mendel for your love and faith. Congratulations for The Big Sick being selected at Sundance Film Festival,” he added.

Anupam also said that it was a joy of being part of “The Big Sick”. “It is such joy to be part of ‘The Big Sick’ and to have wonderful co-actors Holy Hunter, Ray Ramano, Zoe Kazan and my friend Kumail Nanjiani,” tweeted the actor. According to deadline.com, “The Big Sick” follows a couple dealing with their cultural differences as their relationship grows.

Anupam Kher has been vocal about every issue that bothers him. The actor recently took to his official Facebook account to express how disturbed he feels because of the present crisis in Syria’s Aleppo. A war is never about just two people, it is also about the innocents and the people who do not usually have a say in all that’s happening, basically the commoners. Syria’s Aleppo is going through the same issue right now. With lakhs of people being evacuated and being subjected to the brutalities because of the proxy war going on in the country, there is nothing but despair and wait for a right action to be taken. Anupam Kher urges people to “use your influences to appeal to everyone to stop the carnage against children.”