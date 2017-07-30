Anubhav Sinha lends his support to Omung Kumar’s film Bhoomi, says poster not a copy of Liam Neeson’s The Grey

People are comparing Bhoomi poster with Liam Neeson’s The Grey. People are comparing Bhoomi poster with Liam Neeson’s The Grey.

On the occasion of Sanjay Dutt’s birthday, Omung Kumar released the first poster of his next Bhoomi, which had a close up look of the actor smeared in blood and mud. The poster received mixed reactions. While many appreciated the actor’s look, a few claimed that the poster is a copy of Liam Neeson’s film, The Grey. As soon as the comparisons started to go viral, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha ranted on Facebook against all those who raised a finger at Sanjay Dutt’s film and challenged them to put a film together and release it at the theatres.

He wrote, “Bollywood is so full of some Bizarre, out of work, useless pests. Can’t put a movie together themselves and they start running down other people’s work the moment a movie gets off the ground. This afternoon saw a FANTASTIC poster of ‘BHOOMI’ (I have nothing to do with the film but for the fact that I love Sanju). Minutes later another Liam Neeson Poster of a movie called Grey started circulating as the one BHOOMI copied. It is a bloody close-up and I attach here quite a few such posters that for sure did not copy each other. These are posters made of a close-up. I think the BHOOMI Poster is fantastic and that’s it.”

“Why don’t the losers that are sitting on their asses running down other people’s work start writing a movie that can be made. Movies are about magic that a large team puts together over years. Blood, Sweat and money goes behind it. If you start talking shit about movies from the point they get off the ground you will ruin the magic. And you mother******* losers, remember if Bollywood does well, chances are you will also get to make a film someday,” he continued.

Right after Anubhav’s post, Omung Kumar thanked the director with a post that read, “It’s encouraging that while on the one side we have people who are on the move to kill the zeal of passionate film makers, on the other side there are people like Anubhav Sinha who are empathetic. Thanks for putting it in words Anubhav, what it takes to put a film together and release it. As long as we have people like you to support and encourage us the show will go on.”

Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi will release on September 22 this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd