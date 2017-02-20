Happy birthday Annu Kapoor: Jolly LLB 2 actor speaks about betrayal in Bollywood, and stars’ fixation with Hollywood

Happy birthday Annu Kapoor: Annu Kapoor celebrates his 60th birthday today. Happy birthday Annu Kapoor: Annu Kapoor celebrates his 60th birthday today.

Stumbled upon acting because of family’s circumstances and went on to win his first National Award for direction, Annu Kapoor’s life has been a roller coaster ride with all ups and downs. However, nothing has let the actor lower his gaze for even a moment. His filmography is an inspiration to all but his words can put you in a situation because he will call a spade a spade, no matter who you are. As the Jolly LLB 2 actor turns 61 today, here is all that makes him a class apart.

In a recent interview with indianexpress.com, the actor spoke about Bollywood’s obsession with Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra, how Vishal Bharadwaj betrayed him and how his first National award has something to do with Amitabh Bachchan.

It’s natural to bring your kids in the film business. You didn’t do that, why?

No, because nobody was a star in my family. We are strugglers. I am nobody to carve my kids future. If their fate was to join the industry, I wouldn’t have stopped them. But I will always inspire or motivate them to do something for the nation, serve the nation in every capacity they have.

Even though you’ve preferred not to speak much about your personal equations with others in the industry, a lot was spoken about your equation with late actor Om Puri. Does that bother?

No, why should it. Certainly, things that I haven’t said, if they are maneuvered and manipulated or construed in a ‘breaking news’ phenomenon then I feel bad about it. Look, I’ve thoughts and language also, so you can’t misunderstand my statement. I have always been a clean man. After he has gone. I have not said any word against the departed soul. I just said my sister has and is suffering a lot and my priority is to look after her. I am a normal brother.

Why has your appearance in films become so limited?

I have no idea! I hardly get offers for good roles. And I think it’s purely my bad luck. What can I say? Sometimes it bothers me but I can’t do anything. I believe there are a lot of things left for me to do in this world before I go, and lamenting or cribbing about having no work is definitely not one of them.

Is that because you are selective about films?

I’m not selective about my scripts all the time. It’s just not happening. Maybe I’m not fit for the roles that are happening. And if somebody would need a powerful actor, makers would remember me. I’ve never been the one to ask for work from producers and directors. I’m too egoistic for such things. I’m good in my work, hardworking and someone who believe in originality and have done original work. I’ve left so many things for generation to copy.

You are a strong opinionated person. Why didn’t you join politics?

I don’t have the caliber or the talent to be in politics. I’m a strong rationally opinionated person who has read constitution of India, and even of various countries including Egypt. I have also read all religious contents. But for being a political leader in India, you don’t need anything but the art of manipulation. On the top of that, this country has very complex structure with so many languages, religions and castes. So, those who want to serve the nation, they find it next to impossible to serve this country.

Before getting on board for Jolly LLB 2, did you see the first part?

If you suggest me a film, you have to send me Rs. 600 with a DVD and if I like the film, I’ll send back the amount to you in five times more, else I keep the money for wasting my time.

Why do you think there’s this attraction towards Hollywood for actors in India?

There are two three things that you must know. We are professional actors. So, wherever a professional sees an opportunity gets a professional and monetary benefits, he will jump into it. Now why we are going to Hollywood? No, it doesn’t happen like that. Hollywood comes here and audition and take them. You realise or not, Hollywood is extremely credible and bigger industry. And also, We all are obsessed with white people and the language.

Now, it would be foolish to think that if Priyanka got selected for Hollywood film then she is a world class actor or Hollywood doesn’t have an actor like her. It’s just her luck.

A shocking experience?

I want to stay away from intellectuals like Vishal Bharadwaj and Mira Nair. I was once offered broadway. They made me do 8-9 days practice and then they didn’t even have the courtesy to say thank you, it’s Mira Nair. Vishal Bharadwaj asked me to do the broadway. But why should I be afraid? Is Mira Nair giving me my bread? I also complained to Vishal and he agreed. There wasn’t money involved and they were looking for a man who can act and sing 14 songs live. Now, you tell me if you can think of someone else.

It’s extremely disappointing that these people cannot even pay courtesy. There’s a professional courtesy! And if you can’t fulfill even that and go on to tag yourself as an intellectual, then I am way happier to live like away from such people.

When are you planning to direct your next film?

I won an National Award for direction, then won an award for Vicky donor. I made a film Abhay after being insisted by Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Now again, I’m in the mood of direction and working on three scripts out of which one has a subject, in which I can’t think of anyone else but Abhishek Bachchan as a lead. I’ll research a bit more on it and then ask him if he wants to get on board.

