Annu Kapoor: Films that prove he is the unsung hero of Bollywood

Bollywood can be divided into two – one, the superstars whose sheer presence in a film has a magnetic effect on the audience; two, the larger group of performers, who fill in the gap left by our biggest actors. They are the backbone of a film, who carry it forward, mostly remaining a sidekick and yet ending up as an inseparable part of the project, without even expecting any kind of recognition. And one of the many names that we’ve seen over decades is Annu Kapoor.

The mention of Kapoor reminds us of his most recent works like Vicky Donor and Jolly LLB 2. But he has been around for almost four decades, did more than 70 films, a dozen of TV shows, directed several plays and won two National Awards. He is choosy about his work, and we don’t complain. Whenever he arrives, he steals the frame from whoever is opposite him. In a previous interview with indianexpress.com, the maverick actor shared about doing limited films. He said, “Maybe I’m not fit for the roles that are happening. And if somebody would need a powerful actor, makers would remember me. I’ve never been the one to ask for work from producers and directors. I’m too egoistic for such things. I’m good in my work, hardworking and someone who believes in originality and have done original work. I’ve left so many things for generation to copy.”

To call him the unsung hero of all his films won’t be wrong. As Annu Kapoor turns 62 today, here’s a look back his most memorable films that ensure he is remembered for generations.

Vicky Donor

Annu Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana in Vicky Donor. Annu Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana in Vicky Donor.

The man on the lookout for the best sperm (donor), Annu Kapoor as Dr. Chaddha was the most convincing running a sperm bank in Delhi. The desperate fertility expert was the best casting for this small budget, and beautiful film with a message. He finds the family fertility history of Vicky, persuades him, begs him and even ends up helping him reconcile with his wife. The way he explains how sadhus granted the wish to a childless mother is too hilarious to be true. And can we forget his hand gesture while talking about sperms?

Jolly LLB 2

Annu Kapoor and Annu Kapoor and Akshay Kumar played advocates in Jolly LLB 2.

If Annu Kapoor can be the funniest part in a film, he can be the most cunning one too. He plays an advocate who can go to any limit to ensure the innocence of his client, even if he is guilty. His scenes opposite Akshay Kumar in this courtroom drama were intense and his dialogues were hard-hitting. As Advocate Mathur, Kapoor proved yet again why he is a seasoned actor.

7 Khoon Maaf

Annu Kapoor played Annu Kapoor played Priyanka Chopra ’s fifth husband in 7 Khoon Maaf.

He had to die, like all of Susanna’s husbands, but the time he got to spend with her were funny yet intense. Annu Kapoor played a man totally smitten by this woman and could do anything for her. Kapoor’s story was titled Pyaar Ki Keemat and was Priyanka Chopra’s fifth onscreen husband. As a police officer, he saves his ‘Madame’ from prosecution for two murders in exchange for marriage. As a man with an immense appetite for sex, who is dependent on Viagra, Kapoor was one of the best parts of this dark film.

Aitraaz

Annu Kapoor played a lawyer in Aitraaz. Annu Kapoor played a lawyer in Aitraaz.

Another one where he played a lawyer, but fighting from the good side. This time he was protecting Akshay Kumar, being his true friend, adding his own light moments to the story, and even suffering a near fatal accident for his case. Annu Kapoor was a strong pillar in this thriller, and after the three lead actors, he was indeed the one who comes to mind whenever we think of this brilliant film.

Mr. India

Annu Kapoor had a small and funny role in Anil Kapoor-Sridevi starrer Mr. India. Annu Kapoor had a small and funny role in Anil Kapoor-Sridevi starrer Mr. India.

Annu Kapoor had a small yet memorable role in this sci-fi superhero film. He played Sridevi’s boss and the newspaper editor Mr. Gaitonde, whose biggest struggle in life was the frequent cross connections on his office telephone. And amid all this, he had to believe the existent/non-existence of a man who was, well, invisible. His rendezvous with Mr. India where he almost saw the unseen through signs and a chair, was a laugh riot!

ChaalBaaz

The actor had a supporting role of Tribhuvan’s servant Daddu, the old man who was the only support for Anju in the tourturous household. He gave her a shoulder to cry on, attended to her wounds and even gave her the advice to flee. So when Anju gets replaced with Manju, he is the one who has the last laugh. It was indeed a small and lovely role.

Here’s wishing Annu Kapoor, a very happy birthday!

