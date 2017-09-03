Ankita Lokhande paired opposite Vaibhav Tatwawaadi in Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika

Vaibhav Tatwawaadi will play Puran Singh in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Vaibhav Tatwawaadi will play Puran Singh in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, who essayed Chimaji Appa in Bajirao Mastani, will be seen playing a pivotal character in the historical biopic Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which stars Kangana Ranaut. “I am very excited to be a part of such a huge project. My role has action, romance and drama,” Vaibhav said in a statement.

He will be seen paired with actor Ankita Lokhande, and will play Puran Singh, the main soldier in Rani Laxmibai’s army. “In fact, Ankita and mine is the only love story in the movie. My fans will get to see me doing horse riding, sword fighting and a lot of action sequence in the movie,” added Vaibhav.

The titular role of Rani Laxmibai is being essayed by Kangana, while Ankita will be seen playing Jhalkaribai’s part. Sharing his views on how his role as Puran Singh is different from that of Chimaji Appa, Vaibhav said, “Chimaji Appa and Puran Singh are from totally distinct eras as well as societal and economic classes of those times. Chimaji was a Brahmin born in the Peshwa family with a silver spoon in his mouth, and Puran Singh comes from a very humble Dalit background. However, at the core, both were strong, brave men who were great strategists.”

Atul Kulkarni essays the role of Tatya Tope, and will also be seen performing his own stunts in the film. He will be playing the role of Ramchandra Pandurang Tope, popularly known as Tatya Tope who helped Rani Laxmibai regain control over Gwalior and free it from the clutches of the Britishers then.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App