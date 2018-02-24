Ankit Tiwari walks down the aisle, professes love for wife in Instagram photos

“Galliyan” sing Ankit Tiwari got married on February 23. “Galliyan” sing Ankit Tiwari got married on February 23.

“Galliyan” singer Ankit Tiwari got hitched to engineer Pallavi Shukla following Hindu traditions in Kanpur. The first photos of the nuptials were shared by the singer himself on his social media account with a lovely message written for his wife. Ankit and Pallavi had an arranged marriage. The duo met on the recommendation of Ankit’s grandmother who first saw Pallavi on a train journey from Kanpur to Delhi.

“You are my today and all of my tomorrows!” #AnkitwedsPallavi,” read the caption of the first photo that surfaced on Ankit’s Instagram account. In the photo, the bride and the groom are seen exchanging garlands. Holding hands, with a smile on their faces, Ankit and Pallavi posed for another photo which the singer shared with the caption, “In the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make #finallymarried #love #married #life #love.” Though the wedding was an intimate affair with only the families of bride and groom in attendance, Ankit will host a reception for his friends and colleagues in Bollywood once he returns to Mumbai.

The couple got engaged on Tuesday. Then too, Ankit professed his love for Pallavi publicly with a photo from his engagement ceremony. “I will spend an eternity loving you, caring for you, respect you, showing you everyday that I hold you as high as the stars. #finallyengaged,” he wrote along with the photo.

Talking to IANS, an overjoyed Tiwari said, “This is one of the most beautiful days of my life as I begin a new chapter with the blessing of my family. We are all overjoyed, happy and excited to welcome Pallavi, my better half who completes me, into my life.”

