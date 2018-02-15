Ankit Tiwari to tie the knot with mechanical engineer Pallavi Shukla on February 23

Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari will tie the knot on February 23. Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari will tie the knot on February 23.

Bollywood singer-composer Ankit Tiwari is all set to walk down the aisle on February 23. Known for chartbusters like “Sunn Raha Hai”, “Galliyan”, “Tu Hai Ki Nahi,” Ankit met fiance Pallavi Shukla on the recommendation of his grandmother who first saw her on a train journey from Kanpur to Delhi. Ankit and Pallavi will exchange rings on February 20 followed by a haldi, sangeet and a mehendi ceremony. The wedding will happen in a typical north Indian style in Kanpur. After the wedding, Ankit will return to Mumbai and will organise a reception in the city by the end of the month.

Narrating his first meeting with fiance Pallavi, Ankit told Mumbai Mirror, “Once dadi announced that Pallavi would be the family’s daughter-in-law, everyone agreed. I’m happy that the family is happy and a little nervous too. She is a very sweet and simple girl. During our first meeting, there were 10 others seated between us.” Adding to it, he said, “I’ve introduced her (Pallavi) and her family to my work and life in Mumbai where she will live after marriage.” Pallavi is a mechanical engineer by profession and is based in Bengaluru from past ten years.

Last year in April, Ankit breathed a sigh of relief as he was acquitted in a rape case registered against him in 2014. Talking about his would-be-wife knowing about his past, Ankit told Times of India, “We met before things were finalised and I discussed everything with her. She is a very well educated girl and understands things. Her parents were also made aware of everything right from the start. I didn’t need to justify myself to her. She’s a very genuine person and we sorted out things before we said yes.”

On the work front, Ankit has recently composed music for Sidharth Malhotra Manoj Bajpayee and Rakulpreet Singh starrer Aiyaary which hit the theaters tomorrow.

