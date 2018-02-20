Singer Ankit Tiwari gets engaged

Ankit Tiwari got engaged to Pallavi Shukla. Ankit Tiwari got engaged to Pallavi Shukla.

Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari, who rose to fame with Aashiqui 2, has got engaged to Pallavi Shukla. The singer shared an adorable picture on his Instagram account and wrote a heartfelt message for his fiancée. He wrote, “I will spend an eternity loving you, caring for you, respect you, showing you every day that I hold you as high as the stars.” Ankit and Pallavi looked nothing less than a pair made for each other in the still shared by the singer.

The news of Ankit Tiwari getting hitched came out a few weeks ago. Sources reveal that Ankit met fiancé Pallavi Shukla on the recommendation of his grandmother who first saw her on a train journey from Kanpur to Delhi. After engagement, the wedding ceremonies would start with full force.

The wedding will happen in a typical north Indian style in Kanpur. After the wedding, Ankit Tiwari will return to Mumbai and will organise a reception in the city by the end of the month.

Narrating his first meeting with fiancé Pallavi, Ankit had earlier told Mumbai Mirror, “Once dadi announced that Pallavi would be the family’s daughter-in-law, everyone agreed. I’m happy that the family is happy and a little nervous too. She is a very sweet and simple girl. During our first meeting, there were 10 others seated between us.” Adding to it, he said, “I’ve introduced her (Pallavi) and her family to my work and life in Mumbai where she will live after marriage.”

Pallavi is a mechanical engineer by profession and is based in Bengaluru from past ten years.

On the work front, Ankit Tiwari recently composed music for Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Aiyaary, which had released on February 16.

