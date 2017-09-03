Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury: I’m a lazy filmmaker

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury says he takes a long time to work on the idea for a new film. Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury says he takes a long time to work on the idea for a new film.

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury says he is a lazy director as he takes a long time to work on the idea for a new film. The 52-year-old filmmaker says he likes sitting on a film’s concept and let it take shape on its own pace. “I am one of those lazy minds and normally I like to take two to two-and-half-years to come up with a film. It takes time to internalise a film, to marinate a film. While one year takes to conceive the whole project, I live with the script for another year. So, it takes over two years,” says Chowdhury.

The director was speaking at the relaunch of a music-themed Japanese restaurant, co-owned by friend and musician Tanmoy Bose here. Talking about his critically-acclaimed film, Pink, Chowdhury says the 2016 film was not made only for women, as it had a broader social ramification. “For years, one thing has been ingrained in our minds that women are not equal to men. But everything will take time for a change in mindset. ‘Pink’ was not just meant for women. It was meant, for the society as a whole,” he says.

When asked if the things have changed for the better after films like Pink and Lipstick Under My Burkha, Chowdhury says everyone needs to respect and understand the idea of personal space. “People should learn dos and don’ts. It is a wrong notion to presume that a man should be allowed to do things which is forbidden for a woman. Why should another person go into my personal space and decide what I should or should not?”

The Antaheen director says he is working on a few Hindi scripts based on realistic incidents. “I am working on few scripts, which are based on some realistic incidents. But can’t disclose much at this moment,” he says. Chowdhury says he will soon make a short film, a genre he wants to regularly contribute to.

“I will be making this short film within a month. It is an interesting platform for me as you can experiment a lot, without any baggage. The short film audience wants to see non-narrative form, something beyond regular type. Hence, I want to regularly do short films,” the director says.

