Anil Kapoor’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds is as graceful as him, see pics

Anil Kapoor has always been known for self-obsessing but his joy to admire himself went a notch higher when he saw himself immortalised at the Singapore’s Madame Tussauds where he inaugurated a new kind of experience for the Bollywood lovers.

Anil unveiled a new interactive zone which is designed and produced by Wizcraft International as part of IIFA, which is taking place in Singapore. In fact, the actor shared the experience on his Instagram account where we can see him dancing to the tunes of Jai Ho from Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire, which released in 2008. Describing the experience, the evergreen actor wrote, “Nothing can stop me from shaking a leg ( even if it is injured) !! Like @justintimberlake said – “I can’t stop the feeling…So just dance, dance, dance.”

Check out Anil Kapoor’s Instagram post:

Now fans can interact with Bollywood favourites Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Hrithik Roshan among others.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor has wrapped the shoot of his upcoming film, Mubarakan. He would be seen sharing the screen space with his nephew Arjun Kapoor in Mubarakan, which also stars Ileana D’cruz and Athiya Shetty in the lead roles.

For the first time, Anil Kapoor would be seen in a double role in the film, which has been extensively shot in London.

Check out Madame Tussauds’ Singapore post:

Arjun Kapoor on the wrap of Mubarakan shoot said, “It’s a wrap !!! #mubarakan my 9th film it’s over can’t believe it’s over it’s done !!! Its flown by the last 6 months November to April !!! What a crew what producer s what a cast and what a wonderful soul of a director we got in Anees Sir !!! Each day has been a pleasure can’t wait to reunite with the team somehow someday !!! Working with my amazing cast who supported me on all those difficult days where we had to shoot the double role, and lastly a big thank u to the 3 men who brought this film to me and have stood by me even when I have pushed them to bring this film to live every single day.”

The film, which has been directed by Anees Bazmee, is scheduled for July 28 release, this year.

