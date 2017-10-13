Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor team up for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga 

Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor will share screen space for the first time. Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor will share screen space for the first time.

One of Bollywood’s most popular father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor will share screen space for the first time in filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s upcoming production venture titled Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

The film will reportedly be directed by Vidhu’s sister Shelly Chopra. Vidhu confirmed the collaboration on Thursday night at the opening ceremony of Jio MAMI 19th Mumbai Film Festival.

“That’s a big thing. I am very excited about that. Anil Kapoor coming together with us to make Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is just incredible. Anil and Sonam are both there in the film. I am really looking forward to it,” said Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who has directed Anil in two of his career’s best films, Parinda and 1942 A Love Story.

Interestingly, 1942 A Love Story featured a romantic track “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa”, which resonates with the listeners even today, 23 years after the film released.

Also, this is the second time Sonam will be working with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, after Sanjay Dutt biopic, which is being produced by him. Talking about the biopic that is set to release next year in March, Vidhu said that he is massively impressed by Ranbir Kapoor’s performance.

“I have no pressure. I am very happy with Ranbir’s performance. Ranbir is incredible in the film. You will see,” he said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd