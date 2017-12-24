Top News
  • On Anil Kapoor’s birthday, Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor have special messages for their father

On Anil Kapoor’s birthday, Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor have special messages for their father

The evergreen actor Anil Kapoor turns 61 today. On the occasion, the actor's children Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor shared special birthday wishes.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Published: December 24, 2017 1:52 pm
anil kapoor birthday sonam kapoor harshvardhan kapoor Anil Kapoor turned 61 today.
Related News

Sonam Kapoor has often credited her confidence to her father who has always stood by her like a rock. On Anil Kapoor’s birthday, Sonam took to Instagram and shared some candid clicks with her father and wrote a few words wishing him a very happy birthday. She mentioned, “Happy birthday to the person who taught me to fight for what I believe in and to never stop chasing my dreams. Without you, I wouldn’t be half the woman I am today and for that I love you endlessly.”

The actor said she is lucky to have him as her father who constantly leaves her inspired. “There is no one in the world who understands me like you do and for that I’m truly grateful. Happy birthday Daddy, you are a true gem and I’m so lucky to have you in my life. You have made me the person I am today and I continue to be inspired and in awe of your charisma, loyalty and dedication every single day. How lucky am I to have a father like you. Happy birthday Daddy!”

Anil’s son Harshvardhan Kapoor, who marked his debut with Mirzya, shared a picture on Instagram and expressed his excitement of sharing the screen space with him in an upcoming film based on the life of Abhinav Bindra.

He wrote, “Happy birthday @anilskapoor! Can’t wait to be back on set with you with the Bindra biopic in 2018.”



Check out some tweets:

Anil Kapoor, who has been in the industry for over three decades, has turned 61 today. The actor is known for ageing gracefully and being on his toes in aspect of work. At present, he is busy with Fanne Khan, a project which also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Dec 24: Latest News