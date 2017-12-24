On Anil Kapoor’s birthday, Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor have special messages for their father

Anil Kapoor turned 61 today. Anil Kapoor turned 61 today.

Sonam Kapoor has often credited her confidence to her father who has always stood by her like a rock. On Anil Kapoor’s birthday, Sonam took to Instagram and shared some candid clicks with her father and wrote a few words wishing him a very happy birthday. She mentioned, “Happy birthday to the person who taught me to fight for what I believe in and to never stop chasing my dreams. Without you, I wouldn’t be half the woman I am today and for that I love you endlessly.”

The actor said she is lucky to have him as her father who constantly leaves her inspired. “There is no one in the world who understands me like you do and for that I’m truly grateful. Happy birthday Daddy, you are a true gem and I’m so lucky to have you in my life. You have made me the person I am today and I continue to be inspired and in awe of your charisma, loyalty and dedication every single day. How lucky am I to have a father like you. Happy birthday Daddy!”

Anil’s son Harshvardhan Kapoor, who marked his debut with Mirzya, shared a picture on Instagram and expressed his excitement of sharing the screen space with him in an upcoming film based on the life of Abhinav Bindra.

He wrote, “Happy birthday @anilskapoor! Can’t wait to be back on set with you with the Bindra biopic in 2018.”

Here’s wishing the most dynamic @AnilKapoor a very Jhakaas birthday may the coming year bring something new,exciting & be amazing for you. stay happy & blessed. loads of love — Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) December 24, 2017

Happy birthday @AnilKapoor .. u are a Diamond in a world full of Rhinestones.. unbreakable n Shining.. Lov u Papaji♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/AXaHeFF70i — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) December 24, 2017

Happy birthday dearest @AnilKapoor !!! Passion, energy, curiosity, enthusiasm and humility personified. May you continue to grow younger & stay on ‘Top of the World’. Lots of love 😘 pic.twitter.com/3ciN83VUwK — Raj Nayak (@rajcheerfull) December 23, 2017

Happy birthday to the sweetest @AnilKapoor sir! I hope you have the best day ever, thank you for always being there and bringing so much positivity. ❤️🎉🎈🎁 pic.twitter.com/5vCSP6AVBg — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) December 24, 2017

Here’s a confession. For 30 years since Mr India whenever Anil and I met we celebrated that we survived yet another year despite all odds in the movie business. Here’s to another year of survival success friendship love happiness. #HappyBirthdayAnilKapoor @AnilKapoor — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) December 24, 2017

Happy birthday to the ever so handsome ,charming and dashing @AnilKapoor sir!!! You are a big inspiration…love u sir — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) December 23, 2017

A Very Happy Birthday to the young, Handsome, most energetic and powerhouse of talent @AnilKapoor Sir 🎂

Wishing u lots of Good Health, Love n happiness 💐

Thanks a lot for inspiring us always Sir😊🙏 — Darshan Kumaar (@DarshanKumaar) December 24, 2017

Happy birthday @AnilKapoor! Can’t wait to be back on set with you with the Bindra biopic in 2018… pic.twitter.com/HJG1qUgQEU — Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) December 24, 2017

The man who has frozen time. Be it the 80s, 90s, 00s, or 10s he looks the same. Drama, action, romance, comedy he has aced it all. Has the energy & enthusiasm to put a newcomer to shame. Wishing the youngest of them all a very Happy Birthday 🎁🎂.. we love you @AnilKapoor sir. pic.twitter.com/2TSzz6Xypi — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 24, 2017

Jai of #Pukar,Lakhan of #RamLakhan ,Majnu bhai of #Welcome & Kartar of #Mubarakan turns a year younger!Happy bday @AnilKapoor sir!Stay blessed wth energy & positivity.. Continue to inspire👏❤️ — Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) December 23, 2017

Anil Kapoor, who has been in the industry for over three decades, has turned 61 today. The actor is known for ageing gracefully and being on his toes in aspect of work. At present, he is busy with Fanne Khan, a project which also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd