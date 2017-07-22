Anil Kapoor shares sibling secret: Boney used to beat me up

Anil Kapoor captured with his brother Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor. Anil Kapoor captured with his brother Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor has collaborated with his brother, producer Boney Kapoor, in several successful films like Mr. India, Judaai, No Entry and Pukar, andthe actor said the latter has helped him immensely in his career. Talking about his relationship with his siblings – Boney and Sanjay Kapoor – Anil said, “Sanjay is the most decent. I was the naughtiest. Boney and I used to fight a lot and heused to beat me up… “His contribution in my career is tremendous. He worked hard and we made great films together. We learnt from our father to put our blood and sweat into our work. That’s how we are and will be till we die,” the 60-year-old actor said during a promotional event for his upcoming film Mubarakan. In the comedy, Anil has teamed up with Boney’s son, Arjun Kapoor. The Anees Bazmee-directed film, which also stars Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty, will release on July 28.

“I am a parent of three children and at the end of the day, a father is a father. I am protective, but easy with everything. Sonam, Rhea and Harsh are very different personalities,” Anil told IANS.

“Nature-wise all of them have something in common with me. Harsh’s choice of films… what he watches or what he signs are quite similar to mine. In the beginning of my career, I worked in films like Kahan Kahan Se Guzar Gaya, Pallavi Anu Pallavi and Mashaal. Those films were very artistic. I think Harsh is quite inclined towards art films,” Anil added.

Mubarakan will hit theatres on July 28.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App