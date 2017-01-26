Anil Kapoor reveals his Mubarakan look, see pic

Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are all set to team up for a film where the two will play ‘chacha-bhatija ‘ in Mubarakan Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are all set to team up for a film where the two will play ‘chacha-bhatija ‘ in Mubarakan

Real life uncle and nephew, Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are all set to team up for a film where the two will play ‘chacha-bhatija ‘ in reel life too. A few days ago Bollywood’s young heartthrob Arjun Kapoor shared his look from the film Mubarakan where he plays a double role with one of the characters being Sikh. And now Anil has revealed his look for the film also.

We have seen Anil Kapoor as the angry father (Dil Dhadakne Do), as Mr India, as a politician in Nayak but for the first time, we will be seeing him as a Sikh character. “Every time I take on a new role the first reveal of the look is always exciting!! I present to you “Kartar Singh” of #Mubarakan !!!,” tweeted Anil Kapoor.

Everytime I take on a new role the first reveal of the look is always exciting!! I present to you “Kartar Singh” of #Mubarakan !!! pic.twitter.com/k0imaQREqR — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 26, 2017

Mubarakan also stars Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’Souza and is set with a big fat Indian wedding as the backdrop. The film will release in July.

More from the world of Entertainment:

This won’t be the first time Anil Kapoor will be sharing the screen space with one of his relatives. He had shared the screen space with Ranveer Singh in Dil Dhadakne Do. Ranveer is his wife Sunita’s nephew. In fact, Ranveer Singh’s relationship with one of the popular families of the Bollywood industry was confirmed much later.

Also read: Mubarakan first look: Two Arjun Kapoors and Anil Kapoor is the baraati, see pics

Somewhere in India fans of Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh probably jumped with joy when they came to know the two Gunday actors are somehow indirectly related brothers in real life too.

The film Mubarakan will be directed by Anees Bazmee.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd