Anil Kapoor remembers showman Raj Kapoor; says he’s grateful for his teachings

Anil Kapoor, who will soon be seen in the film Total Dhamaal, recently took to Twitter to share a haunting portrait of the late Raj Kapoor and his wife Krishna Kapoor. It’s not known what prompted the sudden surge of love in Kapoor’s heart for the lovely couple, but the said photograph is as pretty as can be.

However, by the looks of it, Kapoor shared quite the bond with Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor, as he has raved about the way how their influence helped him shape his personality.

Kapoor shared the picture with a caption that read, “I pretty much spent my childhood basking in the glory of this beautiful couple in the warmth of their home and their heart. Not a day goes by when I’m not grateful for all they taught me & the role they played in shaping my personality… #RajUncle & #KrishnaAunty.”

Here’s the post:

I pretty much spent my childhood basking in the glory of this beautiful couple in the warmth of their home and their heart. Not a day goes by when I’m not grateful for all they taught me & the role they played in shaping my personality… #RajUncle & #KrishnaAunty pic.twitter.com/2kkYPdh4Jy — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 21, 2018

On the work front, Kapoor will soon be seen in the comedy film, Total Dhamaal, which will also see him reunite with his friend and former co-star Madhuri Dixit. The shoot of the film is already in full swing, and a while ago, the evergreen actor had shared a sweet post about sharing screen space with Dixit. The caption of the post read, “How I love the first day of shoot! #TotalDhamaal begins today! @MadhuriDixit, @Indra_kumar_9 & I are working together after 26 years but the energy and vibe is the same as it was during #Beta! It’s going to be an epic ride! Let’s get the camera rolling!”

How I love the first day of shoot! #TotalDhamaal begins today! @MadhuriDixit, @Indra_kumar_9 & I are working together after 26 years but the energy and vibe is the same as it was during #Beta! It’s going to be an epic ride! Let’s get the camera rolling! @foxstarhindi @ADFfilms http://t.co/lZBJ3rYJqF — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 14, 2018

Can’t stop laughing while working with these 2 crazies even after so many years… it’s #TotalDhamaal 😜 http://t.co/8rJLjHpQ7Y — Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 14, 2018

Madhuri Dixit, on the other hand, had also tweeted about her experience of sharing screen space with Kapoor after so many years. The actor had tweeted, “Can’t stop laughing while working with these 2 crazies even after so many years… it’s #TotalDhamaal.”

