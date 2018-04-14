Anil Kapoor on working with Madhuri Dixit in Total Dhamaal: Even after 26 years, it’s the same vibe

Total Dhamaal, starring Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor, is directed by Indra Kumar. Total Dhamaal, starring Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor, is directed by Indra Kumar.

The iconic on-screen jodi of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit is all set to make a comeback with a comedy-drama, Total Dhamaal. While their fans have been waiting to know when the film would go on floors, Anil Kapoor announced on Instagram that the shoot of the film starts today. With a picture, he wrote that even though the two actors (Madhuri and Anil) have not shared screen space in more than two decades, the equation has not changed at all.

“How I love the first day of shoot! #TotalDhamaal begins today! @madhuridixitnene #IndraKumar & I are working together after 26 years but the energy and vibe is the same as it was during #Beta! It’s going to be an epic ride! ‬Let’s get the camera rolling! ‪#ADFflims @foxstarhindi,” Anil wrote.

On Twitter, filmmaker Indra Kumar also expressed his joy of working with the two stellar performers once again. For those uninitiated, Indra Kumar had also directed Beta.

“Two of my favourites! Absolutely love them on the screen & have the privilege of working with them again for #TotalDhamaal. All set for some super fun & some awesome work! Welcome to the squad @AnilKapoor & @MadhuriDixit. @foxstarhindi,” wrote the filmmaker.

Madhuri in response to Indra Kumar wrote, “Can’t stop laughing while working with these 2 crazies even after so many years… it’s #TotalDhamaal 😜”

How I love the first day of shoot! #TotalDhamaal begins today! @MadhuriDixit, @Indra_kumar_9 & I are working together after 26 years but the energy and vibe is the same as it was during #Beta! It’s going to be an epic ride! Let’s get the camera rolling! @foxstarhindi @ADFfilms http://t.co/lZBJ3rYJqF — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 14, 2018

Two of my favourites! Absolutely love them on the screen & have the privilege of working with them again for #TotalDhamaal. All set for some super fun & some awesome work! Welcome to the squad @AnilKapoor & @MadhuriDixit. @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/CgwvpYSgpt — Indra Kumar (@Indra_kumar_9) April 14, 2018

Can’t stop laughing while working with these 2 crazies even after so many years… it’s #TotalDhamaal 😜 http://t.co/8rJLjHpQ7Y — Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 14, 2018

Sharing his excitement about the project, Indra Kumar had earlier told indianexpress.com, “They both loved the script. I am extremely excited about shooting with Anil, Madhuri and Ajay. I also have my favourite Riteish (Deshmukh), Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaffery. It is a dream cast. I am grateful to all the actors for being a part of the film.”

While Anil and Madhuri are the new addition to the Dhamaal family, Sanjay Dutt, who has been a part of the first two installments of Dhamaal series, will not be part of the third film.

Total Dhamaal will hit the theaters on December 7, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd