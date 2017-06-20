Anil Kapoor on working with Arjun Kapoor in Mubarakan: It was ’emotional professionalism’, we were competitive

Mubarakan is the fist movie that features Anil Kapoor with nephew Arjun Kapoor. Mubarakan is the fist movie that features Anil Kapoor with nephew Arjun Kapoor.

When Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are both in the same room at the same time, no one can meet their energy levels, and something like this happened today in Mumbai at the Mubarakan trailer launch. The trailer is filled with light-hearted humour, two Arjuns and a hyper energetic Anil Kapoor that totally helps uplift the first trailer of the film.

This is the first time Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor who share an uncle-nephew relationship in real life are sharing screen space together and when Anil was asked how it was working with Arjun, Anil called the experience emotional. “It has been a wonderful, emotional experience working with Arjun. Someone asked me was there a rivalry between you two on sets, because you’re relatives. I never call him Arjun, I call him ‘Arjun chachu’. But there was a very emotional professionalism,” said Anil Kapoor.

He added that just because they are related, it doesn’t mean there was no professionalism while shooting. He said, “It was professional, we were competitive, we both wanted to work hard but before any scene, Anees and I used to discuss that we are working for the first time with Arjun, so it should be his best film, the most successful one.”

Big day today! Nerves & excitement all around the room! #Mubarakanfamily can’t wait for you to watch our crazy adventures! #MubarakanTrailer pic.twitter.com/XSuUa6Cpju — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 20, 2017

Welcome ji Welcome! The Singhs are here to take u on an adventure! Enjoy the ride! #MeetTheSinghs #MubarakanTrailer http://t.co/lyS8gN3i7g — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 20, 2017

The trailer of Mubarakan seems super fun, and the filmmakers and Anil Kapoor are making sure they let everyone know that the film is a complete family entertainer. The Aneez Bazmee directorial Mubarakan is ready for a July 28, 2017 release.

