Anil Kapoor on Sonam Kapoor’s wedding: We will share everything at the right time

Anil Kapoor, while avoiding to confirm or deny the reports suggesting his star daughter Sonam Kapoor’s wedding is next month, today said the media will be informed about everything “very soon.”

Anil’s comments came days after Sonam reacted to the marriage rumours, saying that she would talk about her wedding “all in good time.”

There have been reports since March that Sonam is set to tie the knot with beau Anand Ahuja in the first week of May.

Also, Anil’s house was decorated recently, fuelling the rumours. When asked about it, the actor, who attended the 19th International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) voting weekend today, said, “Media has always been with me and my family when we began our careers. We will share everything at the right time.”

“Very soon you all will know. We won’t hide these details. You will know why there is lighting outside the house,” he said.

At the event, Anil also spoke about his upcoming professional commitment, the Salman Khan-starrer Race 3.

“Salman is producing Race 3 with Ramesh Taurani. So, both are experienced producers. Salman has done things whole-heartedly. When you will watch, you will realise it. We have made a very entertaining film.”

On reuniting with Salman after 13 years (they last worked together in Anees Baazmee’s No Entry), Anil said being on set with the Tiger Zinda Hai star never feels work because he is so much fun.

“I have done many films with Salman saab. And people like those films. When I am working with Salman saab, it doesn’t feel like I am working. He works as well as has fun. So, it’s very entertaining working with him.”

Race 3, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol, will arrive in theatres this Eid.

