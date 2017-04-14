Anil Kapoor on Sonam Kapoor-Abhay Deol fairness cream debate: It’s a small thing Sonam can handle, don’t involve me

It seems Anil Kapoor knows his daughter Sonam Kapoor’s true potential and wants her to solve her issues as an adult. It seems Anil Kapoor knows his daughter Sonam Kapoor’s true potential and wants her to solve her issues as an adult.

At the IIFA voting weekend in Mumbai, Anil Kapoor was the first member of the film fraternity to come and show his support by voting for his peers. At the event, the Welcome actor interacted with the media where he expressed his happiness over the IIFA happening in New York this year. The proud father that Anil Kapoor is, he also spoke about his daughter Sonam Kapoor receiving a special mention at the 64th National Awards for Neerja.

However, when he was asked to comment on the ongoing fairness cream debate between Sonam and her Aisha co-star Abhay Deol, he said, “It is a small thing. I don’t get involved in any matter of my kids, and let it be between kids. Only Sonam will be the right person to speak about this. If there is a crucial matter I will talk about it, so do not involve me in these small things. Sonam can handle these things well.”

It seems daddy Kapoor knows his daughter’s true potential and wants her to solve her issues as an adult. The fairness cream debate started a couple of days ago when Abhay Deol criticised all the Bollywood actors who promote or endorse fairness creams. In a series of Facebook posts, he strongly voiced his opinion and his take was full of sarcasm. He spoke against Bollywood biggies including Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, John Abraham and others.

Also read: Begum Jaan movie review: Vidya Balan tries to invest some feeling into her role which soon turns clichéd

Following this, when media persons asked Kapoor to share his feeling of Sonam getting a special recognition at the 64th National Awards, he said, “I am happy about Sonam. At such a young age and in such a short span of her career she (Sonam Kapoor) has got this recognition. She is very fortunate. Every actor was fabulous in Neerja and every department of Neerja was excellent and deserves every bit of the recognition. It’s a great honour that the film got the best Hindi film award and Sonam got a special mention!”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd