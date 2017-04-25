Anil Kapoor on son Harshvardhan Kapoor: He acts like my parent

Anil Kapoor speaks up on his relationship with Harshvardhan Kapoor. Anil Kapoor speaks up on his relationship with Harshvardhan Kapoor.

At a product launch today in Mumbai, Anil Kapoor and Neena Gupta were in a panel discussion. Here, they discussed the dynamics of their family and parenthood. When Anil Kapoor was asked about his equation with his son Harshvardhan Kapoor, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor said, “He sometimes acts more like my parent, and tells me what to do and what not to do.”

The 58-year-old actor says that the Mirzya star also gives him knowledge about signing films and the amount of money he should demand for it. “He also tells me how much money I should ask for and how to work a deal. He tells me not to let go of a deal. And I ask him if he is saying this to me because he wants the money really, or wants me to do well, because ultimately the money is going to come to all three of them (his children Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor). He is the one who behaves quite elderly, not only to me, but to all of us at home, even when he is the youngest in the family.”

When Neena Gupta was asked to share how her equation with Masaba, her celebrity designer daughter is, she said, “She screams at me and shouts at me. She tells me what to do, how to behave and what to wear. Sometimes this becomes too much but I have learnt a lot from her. If today I am with the time in every which way, it is because of her. You grow with them, so they tell us what is happening in the world. She is like my software update.”

Also read | Anil Kapoor’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds is as graceful as him

On the work front, Anil Kapoor has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film, Mubarakan, in which he would be seen sharing the screen space with Arjun Kapoor. Neena Gupta, on the other hand, was last seen in a short film with Jackie Shroff.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 25, 2017 6:39 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd