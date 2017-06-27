Anil Kapoor on Harshvardhan Kapoor’s film choices: I make the money so that he can be experimental

Anil Kapoor talks about Harshvardhan Kapoor and his relationship with his daughters and son as a father. Anil Kapoor talks about Harshvardhan Kapoor and his relationship with his daughters and son as a father.

Anil Kapoor is for sure happy with the kind of choices Harshvardhan Kapoor is making in his career. The actor’s son has done one film, Mirzya, and is all set to make his second appearance on screen with Bhavesh Joshi, and his father Anil Kapoor is all praise for the kind of directors and scripts he has chosen to work on. However, that doesn’t stop him from being protective towards his youngest son. In an interview with GQ Magazine, the father-son duo got candid about their relationship and why Anil is worried about Harsh.

On being asked why he is worried for Harsh, the actor said, “I feel Harsh is still naive. For example, he’ll say no to very big filmmakers. I hope they understand that he really wants to work with them and means well, but he’s not ready to do those films. I wish he’d at least spoken to me before… But it’s fine… That’s his decision.” However, he agrees that his choices will not affect his career because he has the option to explore and be chill if his experiment fails, unlike him who had financial situation to handle, which made him take decisions that he did not mean to.

“I was very rigid too. My second film was with Mani Ratnam. I was constantly meeting Shyam Benegal and Mrinal Sen. But there came a time when nobody cast me. I was desperate. Harsh is fortunate in that for his first two films he got to work with Rakeysh [Omprakash Mehra] and Vikramaditya [Motwane]. I would’ve loved to do my first two films with them. But I was in different economic strata and financial situation. So I had to make a few decisions that I didn’t necessarily want to,” said the evergreen actor.

When asked to Harsh about the kind of work he aspires to do, the young actor said, “I don’t have to make ample amounts of money, and my films don’t have to make ₹200 crore. I’m really not interested in that. If it happens, that’s phenomenal. I’m just happy to have worked with two of the biggest directors around, and I don’t think you can put a price on that. I’m very clear about what I want. When people see my next film Bhavesh Joshi, I hope they like it. But the intention is to make a vigilante action film set in Bombay that you’ve never seen before.” But it would not be wrong to say that Harsh’s courage to experiment comes from the fact that his father is Anil Kapoor, who has over the years earned money and reputation too. And this conversation is a proof to that:

Now that your kids are grown up, do you feel like it’s time to call it a day?

Anil: All of them are very ruthless, you know. They want me to keep working.

Harshvardhan: So we have more money.

Anil: I’m waiting for the day when they come and tell me, ‘Dad, enough’. Nobody [in the family] takes me seriously.

Harshvardhan: I want him to do more films so that I can be creatively more liberated and make the choices I want!

Anil: By which he means he can be experimental and I make the money. They’re all very selfish. They don’t care about me.

Well, this proves that a filmy family like these two Kapoors is extremely normal like ours. While Harsh has his own sets of films to handle, Anil is busy with promotions of his next film, Mubarakan.

