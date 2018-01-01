Watch: Anil Kapoor wishes fans on New Year with his hilarious throwback video

Anil Kapoor has posted a super-funny video of himself on Twitter to wish his followers a great new year. Anil Kapoor has posted a super-funny video of himself on Twitter to wish his followers a great new year.

Bollywood stars are busy wishing the world a great new year on various social media sites. Not the one to fall behind, ‘Jhakaas’ actor Anil Kapoor also took to Twitter to post a hilarious message on the first day of the year for his followers. The actor shared a video from one of his earlier films, where he is seen singing and matching steps to a song called “Happy New Year”.

Yes, you read that right. The talented star seemed to be making light of some of his earlier choices in his long-spanning career. Anil had posted the video on Twitter, replete with various new year graphics. The caption of the aforementioned video read, “This video seemed to be a crowd favourite in 2017! I’m glad I’ve come a long way since this song & the choices I made back then! Learning every day & improving myself is my motto & that’s what I’ll continue to do this year as well! Happy New Year to one & all!!”

The actor, who is known for his acting chops and great sense of humour, had recently celebrated his birthday (December 24) on the sets of Remo D’Souza’s action-thriller Race 3. Anil was last seen in Mubarakan alongside his 32-year-old nephew Arjun Kapoor.

Check out the video shared by Anil Kapoor here:

This video seemed to be a crowd favourite in 2017! I’m glad I’ve come a long way since this song & the choices I made back then! Learning every day & improving myself is my motto & that’s what I’ll continue to do this year as well! Happy New Year to one & all!! pic.twitter.com/i8g7H9FHtU — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 1, 2018

Other stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra have also posted heartwarming New Year wishes for their fans on the internet.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd