Anil Kapoor’s Nayak gets a sequel

The film garnered critical appreciation and became something of a phenomenon. Nayak also starred Amrish Puri and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. Now the Eros International has announced a sequel to Anil Kapoor-starrer.

The script of the sequel is being written by KV Vijyendra Prasad who has earlier penned films like Baahubali and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film will go on floor this year. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “Eros: Sequel to #Nayak – #Nayak 2 – penned by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad [of #Baahubali & #BajrangiBhaijaan] will also go on floor this year.” Nayak was released in the year 2001. The film was directed by S Shankar. Nayak was lauded for its cinematography and music by A R Rahman. We are sure that Anil Kapoor fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel.

Eros: Sequel to #Nayak – #Nayak 2 – penned by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad [of #Baahubali & #BajrangiBhaijaan] will also go on floor this year. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 12, 2017

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor is busy with his upcoming film Mubaraka co-starring Arjun Kapoor. “Being brought in a joint family and hearing Punjabi being spoken by my grandparents all the time really stuck with me. When we started reading sessions, I realised I could recall the tonality from my childhood. And this made the process a little easier than I had imagined,” Arjun said in an interview with PTI.

“We had a dialect coach for Arjun for the first two days. But Arjun was so quick to learn that we didn’t need the coach beyond that. It took Arjun just two days to get into the skin of both the characters he is playing. And I feel that is commendable,” director Anees Bazmee said.