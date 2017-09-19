Only in Express

Anil Kapoor is defying the laws of ageing in his latest photo 

Anil Kapoor is defying the laws of ageing and this picture is surely a proof of it. The actor is flaunting his look from upcoming Bollywood film Fanney Khan, and we can't help but think the 60-year-old actor is aging backwards. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 19, 2017 6:51 pm
anil kapoor, anil kapoor photo, anil kapoor age, anil kapoor fanney khan, anil kapoor aishwarya rai, anil kapoor films, anil kapoor photoshoot Anil Kapoor is leaving us speechless with every picture.
We would not judge you for thinking that Anil Kapoor is aging backwards, especially after having a look at his latest picture. The 60-year-old actor, who has been defying the laws of ageing, has dropped a picture on his Twitter account making us completely jealous of his genes. In the picture, we see him striking a pose in the middle of a pool.

Anil also explained how he loves to swim. He wrote, “If there’s one good outcome of my injury, it’s that I’ve discovered how much I enjoy swimming! It’s therapy…for the body & soul!”

At present, the actor is working on his next titled Fanney Khan for which he is sporting this salt-pepper look. Talking about Anil Kapoor’s character in Fanney Khan, producer Arjun N.Kapoor had said, “Anil’s character in Fanney Khan celebrates the extraordinary in the ordinary and hence looking the part was extremely crucial. He managed to pull it off beautifully and continues to inspire all of us with his dedication and passion.”

The Mubarakan actor would be sharing screen space with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan almost after 10 years. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao.

