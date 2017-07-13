Anil Kapoor in talks to work with son Harshvardhan Kapoor, daughter Sonam Kapoor

Anil Kapoor revealed that he has been in negotiations to star in two separate films with Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor. Anil Kapoor revealed that he has been in negotiations to star in two separate films with Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

The audience has witnessed Anil Kapoor’s adorable real life chemistry with his children Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor, thanks to various public outings and magazine covers. But now it seems it is a matter of a few deals before the veteran shares screen space with his star kids. The actor today revealed that he has been in negotiations to star in two separate films with Sonam and Harshvardhan. With his son, the actor might be seen in Abhinav Bindra’s biopic. The details on his project with Sonam are yet unknown.

The rumours about Bindra’s biopic have been going around for some time. When asked about the film, Anil said in a group interview, “It’s too early to talk about it. In today’s times, when you do a film there are too many layers and boxes to tick, the script, the studio, the budget… When these things come together then you have to prep for the film, work hard. Definitely talks are on but it’s too early to talk about it.”

The actor then made the revelation about working with Sonam. “Not only Harsh, I might do a film with Sonam as well. When things get finalised, you all will get to know,” he added.

Currently, Anil is busy promoting his upcoming film, Mubarakan, which co-stars nephew Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’Cruz. The Anees Bazmee-directed comedy will arrive in theatres on July 28. Post its release, Anil will take a break and then start shooting for season three of his TV series, 24.

