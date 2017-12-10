Anil Kapoor hosts season premiere of The Grand Tour

Anil Kapoor announced on Twitter that he will be hosting the season premiere of The Grand Tour Anil Kapoor announced on Twitter that he will be hosting the season premiere of The Grand Tour

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor will be hosting the season premiere of The Grand Tour, a British motoring television series for Amazon Video. “When you are offered the opportunity to host the Season Premiere of ‘The Grand Tour’, you say ‘Yes Please’! Thank you Amazon India for this amazing honour and a very special thanks to all my friends and media personnel who made this an even bigger success,” Anil tweeted on Sunday morning.

The Grand Tour is presented by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May and produced by Andy Wilman. The show’s format follows Clarkson, Hammond and May, who travel the globe as the hosts of this Amazon original series. At each location — including Johannesburg, Lapland, Rotterdam, Stuttgart Whitby, Scotland, California, Nashville and Dubai — the team films inside their giant travelling tent instead of a studio.

In places around the world, the hosts attempt extraordinary things, like becoming special forces soldiers at a secret training base, taking a powerful car on a test track and going on the traditional gentleman’s tour of Italy.

When you are offered the opportunity to host the Season Premiere of #TheGrandTour, you say Yes Pls! Thank you @amazonIN for this amazing honour & a very special thanks to all my friends & media personnel who made this an even bigger success! @thegrandtour pic.twitter.com/V81xAqXnXu — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 10, 2017

On the work front, Anil Kapoor has collaborated with director Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra for Fanne Khan. Anil Kapoor will be essaying the role of a singer and will be seen sharing the screen with with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao. Earlier, the makers of the film had released the first look from the film. One of the sources close to the team had revealed that it took nearly 50 hours to get his salt and pepper look.

(With inputs from IANS)

