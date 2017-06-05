Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan are twinning and we fail to recognise who’s the father, who’s the son. See photos

Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor look dapper in their latest photoshoot for GQ India. Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor look dapper in their latest photoshoot for GQ India.

Bollywood’s coolest father-son duo, Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor are more like friends. Given the energy and charm Anil Kapoor reflects despite crossing 60, it is no surprise that he can easily connect with the youngsters, including his son Harshvardhan. The two are now goofing around in the most adorable manner. In the latest cover shoot of GQ India, they are looking like twins. Even though this is their first photoshoot together, both the Kapoors look dapper in their playful avatar and their chemistry seems amazing. Twinning in blue on blue and matching beards, they appear more like buddies with their style game on point.

Talking about his equation with Harshvardhan Kapoor, Anil Kapoor says he feels protective towards his son as he is still naive in Bollywood. “I’m protective because I feel Harsh is still naive. Like for example, he’ll say no to very big filmmakers. I hope they understand that he really wants to work with them and means well, but he’s not ready to do those films. I wish he’d at least spoken to me before… But it’s fine… That’s his decision,” Anil told IANS.

Check out the picture of Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor from their latest photoshoot for GQ magazine.

It was ‘bring your parents to work day’ and now apparently we are on the cover of @gqindia @AnilKapoor #GQIndiahttp://t.co/DIWLK6whWB pic.twitter.com/HRlzEcLS5s — Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) June 5, 2017

On being asked what would Anil Kapoor change about Harshvardhan, he said “I want him to loosen up. I want him to meet people and be more social.” Anil, who also has two daughters Sonam and Rhea, has been part of the industry for over three decades, and made a name for himself on foreign shores too courtesy Slumdog Millionaire and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. On being asked if he is planning to call it a day anytime soon, Anil said his children want him to work. “I’m waiting for the day when they come and tell me, ‘Dad, enough’. Nobody (in the family) takes me seriously,” he said.

To this, Harshvardhan replied that he wants him to do more films so that “I can be creatively more liberated and make the choices I want. By which he means, he can be experimental and I make the money. They’re all very selfish. They don’t care about me.” On the work front, Anil Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Mubarakan while Harshvardhan is shooting for Bhavesh Joshi.

