Anil Kapoor gets into a prisoner’s uniform for Race 3. What crime has detective R.D of Race 2 committed?

‘Jhakaas’ actor Anil Kapoor, the one and only constant actor in the Race franchise, has got into a prisoner’s uniform for Race 3. His first look from the Ramesh Taurani’s production that is going viral on social media has left many intrigued as the actor played private detective Robert D’Costa aka R.D in the second film in the series, Race 2. From a private detective to a prisoner, Anil’s character seems to be getting interesting with every release. But for now, we are intrigued to know what wrong has detective R.D done to get punished with imprisonment?

In the photos that have surfaced on the internet, Anil looks old as he sports a white beard. This is probably after a long time that the actor who has been in the industry for more than three decades has looked his age. After getting a glimpse of the 61-year-old actor from the Remo D’Souza directorial, Salman Khan’s words while welcoming Anil on board, “Inke Aane se Race3 ka cast aur ho gaya jhakas,” seems perfect. Also, Anil and Salman are reliving their good old days as a few days back the two celebrated their birthday together on the sets of the film.

Anil shared the photo of the birthday celebration and wrote, “Who says an on-set birthday has to be boring?! My Birthday was made extra special by the @SKFonline & @tipsofficial teams! Thank you all for your love & wishes!” Having Salman and Anil back together after a long time (the last they shared the screen was in 2005 release No Entry) has raised the expectations of the movie buffs from the action-thriller.

Who says an on-set birthday has to be boring?! My Birthday was made extra special by the @SKFonline & @tipsofficial teams! Thank you all for your love & wishes! pic.twitter.com/R246bYoYpM — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 26, 2017

Apart from Anil, Race 3 is packed with an ensemble cast of Salman, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. Being a Bollywood’s ‘bhaijaan’ movie, it is expected to hit the screens on Eid 2018. Popular for its high-octane scenes, the movie will showcase Salman and Jacqueline doing some kickass action sequences in dynamic avatars.

