Anil Kapoor seen sporting new look, is it for Fanney Khan?

It seems Anil Kapoor has already started preparing for his upcoming film Fanney Khan. The actor was spotted in Mumbai where he sported a different look, and we guess it is for the same film. Now, if the appearance has to be decoded, Anil, who seems to be growing younger with every passing year, is sporting short grey hair. It seems the actor is going to play a man in his 50s-60s, just like how he appeared in Dil Dhadakne Do in which he portrayed the father of Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra.

Apart from Anil Kapoor, the film will also star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The film, which marks the duo’s comeback on screen together after 17 years, will go on floors early September.

While the anticipation has already hit a high with the announcement of Aishwarya and Anil sharing the screen space, recently it was revealed that R Madhavan would be joining the cast and he would star opposite Aishwarya. This would also be the first time that the trio will be working together.

A source close to Madhavan confirmed the news. The source said, “R Madhavan is quite excited to work with both the actors and he will have a very significant role to play in the film. However, more can be told only after Madhavan formally signs the film.” The film will hit the screens in April 2018.

Meanwhile, Madhavan is prepping up for his role of an astronaut in Bollywood’s first space film Chandamama Door Ke. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role.

