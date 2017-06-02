Anil Kapoor excited to work with son Harshvardhan Kapoor in Abhinav Bindra biopic

Anil Kapoor and son Harshvardhan Kapoor to work in Abhinav Bindra biopic? Anil Kapoor and son Harshvardhan Kapoor to work in Abhinav Bindra biopic?

If everything falls in place, Anil Kapoor might be seen playing the on-screen father to his son Harshvardhan in the forthcoming biopic on Indian professional shooter Abhinav Bindra. There were reports that the father-son duo has been signed for the film where the Mirzya actor will play the role of the Olympic-winning shooter.

When asked about it, Anil told reporters, “It’s too early to speak about the film. Once everything is finalised, I’ll talk about it. But talks are on. If God wishes, we will do a film together and it could be this one. I am very excited to work with him, but it is too early to speak about it.” The 60-year-old actor was speaking at the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards. The biopic is scheduled to go on floors by October and will reportedly focus on the relationship between Abhinav and his father. Harshvardhan made his Bollywood debut with film Mirzya that tanked at the box office.

Read Here | to avoid clash with Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor film to release in 2018

While there is still time for the father-son duo to work together in a film, Anil will be seen sharing screen space with nephew Arjun Kapoor in the upcoming comedy Mubarakan.”My mother will be the happiest watching ‘Mubarakan’, she will see her son as well as the grandson. It is a special feeling,” Anil said. The film, directed by Aneez Bazmee, is scheduled to release on July 28.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App