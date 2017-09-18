Anil Kapoor congratulates ‘The Crown’ actor John Lithgow for his Emmy win

Anil Kapoor congratulated John Lithgow for winning the Emmy. Anil Kapoor congratulated John Lithgow for winning the Emmy.

Anil Kapoor has congratulated Hollywood actor John Lithgow, who got the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for ‘The Crown’ at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards. The Bollywood star says he is a big fan of the actor. Lithgow got the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the awards night held in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“Congratulations to John Lithgow for winning the Emmys for the most formidable Churchill ever seen on screen! ‘The Crown’ rules! Big Fan!” Anil took to Twitter to praise Lithgow. ‘The Crown’ is a biographical drama television series, created and written by Peter Morgan. The Netflix show chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom. Lithgow plays Winston Churchill. John Lithgow is also known for blockbuster films like ‘Rise of the Planet of the Apes’ and ‘Interstellar’. He has won six Emmy awards and has also been nominated for the Academy Awards twice.

Anil currently is busy with ‘Fanney Khan’, who will be seen sporting a salt and pepper look in the upcoming film, directed by Atul Manjrekar. ‘Fanney Khan’ is a musical comedy film which also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. Anil, who had earlier featured with Aishwarya in ‘Taal’, will play on-screen father to her in the new film.

‘Fanney Khan’, produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, KriArj Entertainment and T-Series, is an official remake of the Oscar nominated Dutch 2000 film “Everybody’s Famous!”. It is scheduled for a worldwide release on April 13 next year.

