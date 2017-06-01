Anil Kapoor challenges Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan to beat his 90s fashion statement. See pic

Anil Kapoor shared this photo from a yesteryear shoot. Anil Kapoor shared this photo from a yesteryear shoot.

Anil Kapoor took to his official Twitter account to share a throwback to Thursday picture from one of his yesteryear shoots. He also tagged his nephew Arjun Kapoor, and Arjun’s contemporaries Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh. He captioned the picture, “I’ve been breaking fashion boundaries way before you guys! @arjunk26 @RanveerOfficial @Varun_dvn I challenge you to beat this! Up for it?”

In the picture, Anil Kapoor is seen in a bright orange shirt and a dark orange cowboy hat. What cannot be missed is the one fashion statement that actors in the 90s did not fear to make — hairy chest, or for that matter — hair everywhere. Today, waxed and smooth pecs might turn women into a puddle. But seems like hairy chest used to be a fashion requirement then. If not, there is no reason why Anil Kapoor would feel young and comfortable as a bear. Right?

I’ve been breaking fashion boundaries way before you guys! @arjunk26 @RanveerOfficial @Varun_dvn I challenge you to beat this! Up for it? pic.twitter.com/wtkF3LmMov — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 1, 2017

We wonder if Ranveer, Arjun and Varun actually have something to beat this. On second thoughts, Padmavati star Ranveer might come up with something crazy just to win Anil Kapoor’s challenge. We will wait and see what fashion statements the young stars answer with. Hopefully, it doesn’t involve too much body hair.

Anil Kapoor is also looking forward to the release of his film Mubarakan, starring his nephew Arjun, and actors Ileana D’ Cruz and Athiya Shetty. In this film, he plays the role of a sardar and Arjun for the first time will be playing a double role. The film is set to hit the screen on June 23.

