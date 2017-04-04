Model says Hrithik Roshan is ‘friend, mentor’. He asks ‘who are you and why are u lying?’

Apparently, a year ago Hrithik Roshan has done a few ads with Angela Krislinski. Apparently, a year ago Hrithik Roshan has done a few ads with Angela Krislinski.

Hrithik Roshan has slammed the rumours of him mentoring a Polish-Spanish model-turned-actress Angela Krislinski. Apparently, a year ago Hrithik Roshan has done a few ads with Angela Krislinski. While for Hrithik, it’s no big deal to shoot ads with models, it seems Angela has imagined things that didn’t exist.

In an interview given to DNA, Angela said that she has found a mentor and friend in Hrithik Roshan. She said “I consider Hrithik a mentor and keep him informed. I showed him a song from my last south release, Size Zero and he liked it immensely. Later, I even sent him the first look and trailer of my upcoming film Rogue and he was impressed.” When Hrithik read the report in the morning, he was apparently shocked and took no time to clarify his stand on the same. The actor replied, “My dear lady, who are you and why are u lying.”

My dear lady, who are you and why are u lying. pic.twitter.com/xydPrKr8nH — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 4, 2017

Angela also spoke about how she had a huge crush on Hrithik saying, “Like every other newcomer, I had a crush on Hrithik when I worked with him for the first time in a commercial. When I told him about my half-Spanish background, he was reminded about the old-world charm of Valencia and Spain. He was supportive and gave me acting tips.”

The model-actor also said that she shared her insecurities about making it big in Bollywood with Hrithik Roshan and found the actor very supportive. “I told him it would be difficult for me to access filmmakers and get the right roles in Bollywood because of my international looks. He assured me that it was all about confidence and asked me to work on my acting skills and Hindi diction. That conversation with him changed my life.”

Watch Hrithik Roshan and Angela Krislinski in ads:

Angela also recalls a conversation with Hrithik during the shooting of a commercial last year, “I was under the impression that he had forgotten me. After all, he is a star who shoots umpteen ads with several young models. But he called out to me and remembered all the conversations we’d had and the fact that my dad was from Valencia. He also asked me jokingly whether the colour of my eyes was real. When I signed a movie in the South. He also inquired about the maker and assured me that this film would definitely take me places.”

It’s not the first time that Hrithik has been irked by link-up rumours. His long and dirty face-off with Kangana Ranaut also started after her statement and his tweet.

