Angad Bedi on working with Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai: He is a sensitive guy, wants hardworking people to excel

Actor Angad Bedi seems to be on a roll. After receiving unanimous acclaim for his performance in Aniruddha Roy Chwdhury’s Pink last year, the actor has two big projects up his sleeves this year. One is actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar-produced web series Inside Edge, which premiered today, and the second project is even bigger – it’s superstar Salman Khan-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai.

The sequel to Salman’s Ek Tha Tiger, which released in 2012, is set to arrive in theatres this Christmas. It also stars Katrina Kaif and is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, of Sultan fame. Angad, who has known Salman and his family socially, feels lucky to have bagged a film with the star. In an interview to indianexpress.com, the young actor spoke extensively about working with Salman, including the one thing the 51-year-old star told him that will stay with him forever .

“Working with him has been a fabulous experience because he treats everyone on the set so nicely. He takes care of everyone like a family. He is a sensitive guy, he wants hardworking people to excel. He praises my work and tells me that he wants to go ahead in my career. He is unlike a superstar,” Angad says.

The actor bagged the YRF film after Zafar saw him in Pink. “I feel extremely lucky to have got Tiger Zinda Hai. I will always be thankful to Shoojit Sircar for giving me Pink. Ali Abbas Zafar saw me in the movie and then decided to cast me in Tiger Zinda Hai. Then, Aditya Chopra also liked me. These are the people, I always wanted to work with, and today I am working with them, It’s like a dream come true,” he says.

For Angad, besides the obvious professional high that he got while working with Salman on Tiger Zinda Hai, he also had a lot of personal takeaways from the experience. The four-film-old actor says Salman gave him an advice, which he will carry with him throughout his life – to take care of the profit and loss of people one works with. “He is a very giving actor and he told me, ‘Angad, always make sure that people you work with are benefited. If they grow, then only you will grow.’ This is something I will hold close to my heart always.”

