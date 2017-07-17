Angad Bedi on working with Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai: He has a certain attitude and makes sure my punches are impeccable

Angad Bedi talks about the advance stunt training he is doing to portray a character of a RAW officer in Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai. Angad Bedi talks about the advance stunt training he is doing to portray a character of a RAW officer in Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai.

Angad Bedi is on a roll. His web-series Inside Edge released a few days back and now he is totally working on Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan. Angad spoke to indianexpresss.com about the advance stunt training he is doing to portray a character of a RAW officer in Tiger Zinda Hai.

In the Ali Abbas Zafar film, Angad will be seen performing extensive stunts, and he has been training under Gowhar Khan for the same, on recommendation of the action hero of the film and nation – Salman Khan.

Angad also spoke a little about his schedule for the film. He shared with us, “We are starting the Abu Dhabi and Morocco schedule, and I’ll be shooting action scenes with Salman sir and Katrina Kaif. I’m totally looking forward to performing action sequences with Salman sir. We are starting this schedule on August 1, and will be there till the 25th of September, mostly completing the film all together, since the film releases on December 22.”

And how is Salman to work with? Angad says, “He makes sure that every minute detailing is done. He was the one to suggested that I start training. He has a certain attitude, but he is sharp. He makes sure that my punches and gun shots are impeccable.

We are also working with Buster Reeves, the fight coordinator of many Hollywood films. Given Struthers shot for certain action sequences for Christopher Nolan’s Batman films including the Dark Knight Rises, expect the absolute best from these scenes.”

Ek Tha Tiger was centered on the life of an Indian RAW agent and had extensive action sequences. Now Tiger Zinda Hai is being touted as one step ahead, and Angad is excited to be a part of this film.

